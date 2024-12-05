Air Peace Under Investigation, FCCPC Insists, Refutes False Report

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has insisted that Air Peace is one of the businesses currently being probed by it on the thrust of customers’ complaints.

The Complaint Commission reiterated the Airline is one of the entities being engaged to address allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, including significant price hikes for advance bookings on specific domestic routes.

To this end, the Commission in a statement issued by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu urged the public to disregard fabricated reports widely circulated across the media, entitled “FG not investigating Air Peace – FCCPC”, which it said was making the rounds.

” The referenced story, which seems syndicated and sponsored, did not emanate from the FCCPC, and we advise the public to disregard it in its entirety.

“The FCCPC stands firmly by its official release dated December 1, 2024, which announced inquiries into widespread consumer complaints in the banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors.

“As stated, Air Peace is one of the entities being engaged to address allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, including significant price hikes for advance bookings on specific domestic routes”, it affirmed in the statement.

According to the Commission, “These inquiries, being conducted under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, are focused on addressing poor service delivery, exploitative practices, and potential consumer rights violations.

“The inquiries are structured engagements aimed at ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, improving transparency, and protecting consumer interests”, urging the public to rely solely on verified communications from it ”

“The FCCPC reaffirms that the inquiry into Air Peace commenced as scheduled on December 3, 2024, and remains ongoing. The Commission is reviewing information and responses being provided by Air Peace and other entities under inquiry. Appropriate determinations will be made, and necessary actions taken to address any identified violations”.

