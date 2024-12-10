Air Peace: Travel Agents Backs FCCPC Probe On Airline

Share

The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NATA) on Tuesday threw their weight behind the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s (FCCPC) investigation into exploitation allegations against Air Peace.

The President of the Travel Agent, Yinka Folami who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen appealed to the FCCPC to expand its investigation to other airlines in the country.

The association said it was committed to advocating fair practices within the downstream aviation sector, prioritizing equitable market policies and the protection of consumers.

New Telegraph recalls that the FCCPC had last week started an inquiry into widespread consumer complaints against Air Peace.

The commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, in a statement said that the inquisitions are intended to address issues of poor service delivery, exploitative practices, and potential consumer rights violations.

However, the airline denied the allegations stating that the aviation sector is regulated by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and that if there are any issues regarding any aviation company, there are proper channels and processes to follow.

