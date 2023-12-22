Air Peace To Resume China Direct Flight

Leading Nigerian carrier, Air Peace has announced that it will start offering direct flights to Guangzhou, China, from Thursday, December 28, 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the airline’s spokesperson, Mr Stanley Olisa, and made available to New Telegraph on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, passengers can now also fly Accra-China-Accra, which is a new connection announced by the airline.

The resumption of flights to China and the newly introduced connection were in furtherance of Air Peace’s commitment to providing connectivity across cities and between continents while also fostering socio-economic relations, Olisa said.

“Air Peace began direct flights to China in 2022 with a high passenger load on its inaugural flight and launched three other international routes- Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Jeddah in 2023.

The airline is also planning to kick off scheduled flights to London soon.

Air Peace has a network of 21 domestic routes, eight regional and six international destinations, with a fleet of over 30 aircraft.