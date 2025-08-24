Air Peace To Expand Int’l Routes, Acquires Fourth B777 Aircraft

Nigeria’s flag carrier, Air Peace, has received its fourth Boeing 777 aircraft, as the airline plans to operate into key European and South American cities.

The wide-body Boeing 777-200 ER, with registration 5N-CEG, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Friday, at 3:32 p.m. from Teruel, Spain.

The aircraft was greeted with a traditional water-cannon salute and a rousing reception led by the airline’s chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema; Executive Director, Obinna Onyema; Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide; alongside members of Air Peace’s management team.

The airline’s spokesman, Efe Osifo-Whiskey, noted that the arrival of the state-of-the-art aircraft aligns with Air Peace’s vision of global connectivity.

Configured with a total of 312 seats, including 26 luxurious business class seats and 286 economy class seats, the aircraft offers a blend of comfort and modern amenities.

The Business Class cabin features private, ambient seating with advanced in-flight comfort, while Economy passengers will enjoy spacious legroom and refined service.

During a media tour of the aircraft, Onyema described the acquisition as a pivotal milestone in the airline’s growth trajectory, emphasising that it represents a decisive step in Air Peace’s expansion strategy.

He announced that the newly acquired aircraft will be deployed in the next two months for the inaugural long-haul flights from Abuja to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

Further plans include opening new routes to key European cities, South America, straightforward flights to São Paulo, Brazil, and the Caribbean, building on Air Peace’s groundbreaking operations into Antigua and Barbuda, as well as St. Kitts and Nevis.

Onyema reiterated the airline’s commitment to offering Nigerians fair and affordable access to international travel while curbing the high fares long endured by passengers on foreign carriers.

He also stressed the urgent need for an efficient hub system in Nigeria to enhance both regional and international connectivity.

The Air Peace Chairman expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support of indigenous airlines through policies that create an enabling environment for growth.

He equally commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Senator Festus Keyamo, for implementing inclusive measures that position Nigerian carriers to compete effectively on the global stage.