Air Peace Suspends All Flights Nationwide Over NiMet Strike

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline has announced the immediate suspension of all flight operations across the country due to the ongoing industrial action by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

This was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the suspension was necessitated by safety concerns, citing the unavailability of critical weather updates provided by NiMet, particularly the Current Nowcast of Hazardous Weather (CNH) reports, which are vital during the ongoing rainy season.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Air Peace is suspending all flight operations nationwide with immediate effect,” the airline stated.

This decision is necessary because NiMet is the agency responsible for issuing CNH reports, which are critical for safe landings, especially during this season of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Without these reports from the control tower, flight safety cannot be guaranteed.”

The airline stressed that the move was in line with its safety-first policy and commitment to ensuring the well-being of passengers and crew.

“It said operations would remain suspended until NiMet resumes full service.

“We understand this may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely apologise. Passengers will be contacted with updates and options for rescheduling,” the statement added.

The NiMet strike has disrupted critical meteorological services essential for aviation, agriculture, and disaster preparedness, raising wider concerns across sectors.

“Aviation stakeholders have expressed concern over the potential ripple effects of the shutdown, urging swift intervention by the federal government to resolve the impasse.

As of press time, other airlines were monitoring the situation closely, with some expected to follow suit in suspending operations if the strike persists.

