Share

Dr Ejike Ndiulo, the Head of Corporate Communications at Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, on Sunday announced his resignation from the airline barely four months after his appointment.

In his resignation letter to Air Peace Management, Dr Ndiulo expressed gratitude to the airline for the opportunity to serve, describing his time there as a valuable phase in his professional journey.

He further stated that he looks forward to maintaining a cordial relationship with the airline even after his departure.

However, Sunday Telegraph gathered that while the official reason for his resignation was for a higher calling, industry insiders suggest the move may be linked to a series of recent negative media reports involving the airline, which have put its corporate communications team under increasing pressure.

READ ALSO

Air Peace has yet to release an official statement regarding Ndiulo’s resignation or potential replacement.

The letter partly reads, “I wish to resign my appointment as Head of Corporate Communications at Air Peace Limited. My family and I are grateful for the wonderful opportunities for growth and development that I have had during my time at Air Peace.

“Your guidance and support have played a crucial role in my professional journey, and I appreciate the trust you placed in me.”

New Telegraph reports that Dr Ndiulo, a seasoned communications strategist, joined Air Peace earlier this year.

He holds a PhD. in Strategic Marketing Management from Babcock University, an MSc in Marketing from the University of Lagos, and an MBA from Lagos State University.

Share