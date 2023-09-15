Air Peace Sets To Purchases Five New Aircraft

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline, has revealed plans to purchase five new Embraer aircraft for $288.3 million, equivalent to over N220 billion.

Allen Onyema, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace who disclosed this while speaking at a conference in Abuja said the new aircraft will help the company’s ongoing strategy of modernising its fleet.

According to him, the new aircraft ordered is an 88-seat aircraft and it will be delivered in 2024.

Onyema said, “This is another important step in helping to realize our ambition to connect the whole of Nigeria with the entire African continent, while also feeding passengers into long-haul flights from our Lagos hub.

“The acquisition enables us to continue delivering on our ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative connectivity is what our passengers, and Africa, demand.

“The deal also paves the way to establish local maintenance capabilities in Nigeria, with direct support from Embraer.”

Also, at the event, Stephan Hannemann, VP of Sales & Marketing, Head of Africa & Middle East Region, Commercial Aviation hipped praises on Air Peace for its contribution to aviation success in West Africa.

“Air Peace is already an E2 operator, it now makes sense to upgrade their ERJ145 fleet, offering passengers more seats and comfort with the E175.

The commonality of the cockpits between the E1 and E2 fleet also simplifies aircrew costs and management.”