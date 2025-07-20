Air Peace Set To Launch Direct Flights To Heathrow

Nigeria’s flag carrier, Air Peace, has announced plans to commence direct international flight services from Abuja to both London Heathrow and London Gatwick Airports on October 26, 2025.

The expansion marks a significant milestone in the airline’s ongoing commitment to enhancing global connectivity and delivering top-tier service between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. The new routes will be operated with Air Peace’s wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft.

What distinguishes this service is its integrated connectivity model, offering passengers maximum flexibility and seamless travel. Travellers from any of Air Peace’s domestic destinations across Nigeria can book through-tickets to Heathrow or Gatwick via Abuja, eliminating the need for multiple bookings or baggage re-checks.

Likewise, passengers departing from London will be able to access multiple Nigerian cities — including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri, Kano, Asaba, and more — all through Air Peace’s central hub in Abuja.

According to the airline, this unified product offering provides a competitive edge, enabling smoother and more efficient travel between the two countries. The option to select various entry and exit points across Nigeria and the UK enhances travel convenience and accessibility.

“We are thrilled to launch these direct services from Abuja to Heathrow and Gatwick, which reflects our dedication to expanding international access for our valued customers,” said Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace.

“Our goal has always been to democratize air travel for Nigerians while showcasing our capacity to compete globally with a product that speaks to quality, reliability, and affordability,” he added.