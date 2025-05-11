Air Peace Rescues 78 Trafficked Nigerians From Abidjan

Share

Nigeria’s flag carrier, Air Peace, has airlifted 78 trafficked Nigerian women from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, back to the country in a humanitarian operation carried out late Friday.

The evacuation flight, operated with a Boeing 737 aircraft (registration 5N-BQV), departed Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 2:14 PM, landed in Abidjan, and returned at 10:46 PM with the rescued women on board.

Many of the returnees shared distressing stories of deception, exploitation, and abandonment, having been lured to the Francophone country with false promises of work and a better life.

The mission was spearheaded by Air Peace Chairman and CEO, Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, who had earlier pledged in April to repatriate the victims at no cost.

In addition to the free flight, the airline provided medical and psychosocial support as part of its wider humanitarian commitment.

“Human trafficking is a blight on our shared humanity,” Onyema said at the Lagos airport while receiving the women.

“As an airline of the people, we cannot stand by while Nigerians suffer abroad. We are not just about aviation; we are about nation-building.”

The successful operation was the result of collaboration between Air Peace, the Nigerian Embassy in Abidjan, and the Nigerian Community in Côte d’Ivoire.

Chief Michael Emeka Onwuchelu, President of the Nigerian Community in Côte d’Ivoire, described the evacuation as “a miracle.”

“What Mr. Onyema and Air Peace have done transcends corporate responsibility. This is godly. At a time when many would look away, they stepped up. The Nigerian community is eternally grateful,” he said.

Paul Obi, a senior officer at the Nigerian Embassy in Abidjan, praised the airline’s swift response, noting, “Many of these women were undocumented and vulnerable. The rescue would have been nearly impossible without Air Peace. This mission has restored dignity and hope.”

Onyema reaffirmed Air Peace’s commitment to humanitarian causes and national service, promising continued support for Nigerians in distress globally.

This latest intervention adds to the airline’s record of humanitarian operations, including the 2019 evacuation of 503 Nigerians during xenophobic attacks in South Africa, COVID-19 repatriation flights in 2020, the 2022 airlift of Nigerians from the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and the 2023 evacuation of 277 citizens from war-torn Sudan.

