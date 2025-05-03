Air Peace Reacts To NCAA Warning Over Flight Disruption

Share

Air Peace has reacted to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)’s warning over constant flight disruption, saying the airline operates in accordance with its available aircraft and operates more routes than its available aircraft.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the NCAA complained about incessant flight disruptions by the airline, emphasising that while the authority remains committed to supporting airlines, operators must adhere to regulatory standards and global best practices.

Speaking on the development, Air Peace insisted that there was no time it cancelled a flight for the fun of it, adding that safety is a cardinal priority for the airline.

The airline also said its business priority isn’t profit but safety, though it has more aircraft than the authority schedules daily.

While asserting that the reason that often leads to flight cancellations and delays is beyond the control of any airline, Air Peace emphasised that such decisions are taken in the interest of the passengers.

The statement read, “At Air Peace, safety is and will always remain our cardinal priority. These delays and cancellations are dictated by safety considerations.

“We fully empathise with our esteemed passengers who experience discomfort, inconvenience, or disrupted plans due to flight delays or cancellations.

“However, we do not regret taking operational decisions rooted in the protection of human lives and in strict adherence to safety standards.

“If weather conditions, technical parameters, or operational standards fall short of what is safe, we will not operate that flight.

“It is also important to clarify a key statement allegedly credited to the NCAA, that Air Peace should reduce the size of its operations to align with available aircraft. While we understand the spirit of that recommendation, we must clearly state that Air Peace has more aircraft available than are currently rostered for daily operations.

“Therefore, any delays or cancellations we’ve experienced have absolutely nothing to do with fleet shortage.

“It is to be stated that every decision Air Peace has taken since the inception of this airline, whether resulting in a delay, cancellation, or suspension of flight, has been taken in the best interest of safety.

“And if such situations occur again, we will do the same because we are not ready to compromise safety.

“We do not cancel any flight for the fun of it. It is not our policy to delay or cancel flights without due cause, and when we do, we are often the greater loser financially. We will never sacrifice safety for convenience, comfort, speed, or profit,” it added.

