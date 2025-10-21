Air Peace Launches Monthly Scheduled Flights To Antigua, Barbados

Air Peace, West and Central Africa’s largest carrier, is set to launch monthly commercial flights between Lagos and Accra to Antigua and Barbados commencing 21 December 2025.

This new route represents a major step in Air Peace’s commitment to expanding Africa’s connectivity as the only carrier with direct flights from the West and Central Regions of Africa to the Caribbean, creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between both regions.

The new route will connect Lagos and Accra to Antigua and Barbados. This initiative underscores Air Peace’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and creating new gateways for African travellers to explore the Caribbean.

Building on the airline’s previous successful Caribbean operations — including its historic Lagos–Montego Bay (Jamaica) charter in 2020 and the Abuja–St. Kitts & Nevis service in 2025 — this new initiative reinforces Air Peace’s strategic vision to bridge continents and enhance interregional travel.

For tour packages, Air Peace has partnered with Tour Brokers International (Nigeria), Sun Seekers Tours (Ghana), and Adansi Travels (Ghana) to offer exclusive tour packages.