Air Peace Lagos-Bound Flight Grounded Over Bird Strike

On Thursday, an Air Peace flight heading to Lagos was unexpectedly grounded due to a bird strike at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by Ejike Ndiulo, Air Peace’s Head of Corporate Communications, the bird strike occurred at 6:30 a.m and all passengers disembarked normally.

The bird strike initiated a fast return ensuring the safety of passengers onboard.

However, in a swift response, Air Peace promptly replaced the malfunctioning aircraft, allowing passengers to reboard within 30 minutes.

The statement reads: “We wish to inform our esteemed passengers that our Abuja- Lagos 06:30 flight experienced a bird strike before take-off, prompting a ramp return as a safety measure. All passengers disembarked normally.

“We have deployed a replacement aircraft for the affected flight in order to minimize disruptions, thus ensuring that passengers continue their journeys promptly.

“We appeal for the understanding of our valued passengers impacted by this development, as well as those on other flights that may experience delays.

“At Air Peace, we are committed to providing safe, comfortable, and reliable air travel for all our passengers.”

