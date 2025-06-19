Air Peace Gets Heathrow Grant, Begins Abuja-London Flight Oct 26

Share

Air Peace Airline has announced the commencement of Abuja to Heathrow Airport in London on Oct. 26 after receiving grant from the British authority.

The Chairman of the airline, Dr Allen Onyema, made the announcement at a news conference yesterday in Lagos. Onyema disclosed that the grant was as a result of the confidence the international aviation community has in the airline.

He also announced that before the end of year, the airline would add Congo, Garbon and Brazzaville to its schedule. Onyema said the flights from Abuja to London Heathrow would be four times weekly, with Lagos to London Gatwick three time daily.

He also said there would be direct flights to the Caribbean, particularly Antigua in September and later, to Barbados.

The airline boss assured increased fleet capacity of Boeing 777, wide bodied aircraft acquisition as a result of the dry lease financing, among other new aircraft to match the schedules.

According to him, the airline has 36 outrightly purchased aircraft and four on wet lease, with new aircraft expected soon.

