Air Peace, Foreign Airlines Suspend Flights Over NiMet Workers’ Strike

The industrial action taken by the workers of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) may have taken a huge toll on airlines. Air Peace joined a few other international airlines in suspending service following the industrial action taken by the unions.

But it went further and suspended all its flight operations nationwide, with immediate effect. Air Peace, in a statement, said its decision was necessary because NiMet is the agency responsible for issuing CNH (Current Nowcast of Hazardous Weather) reports, which are critical for safe landings, especially during this season of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. It noted that without these reports from the control tower, flight safety cannot be guaranteed.

“As a safety-first airline, we have chosen to act responsibly by suspending operations until NiMet resumes full service. We understand this may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely apologise. Passengers will be contacted with updates and options for rescheduling.”

However, other carriers are still carrying out operations as there are indications that the workers would call off their protest as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, had been meeting with unions to find solution to the industrial unrest that is capable of crippling both domestic and international flight operations.

The workers commenced an indefinite strike on Wednesday, withdrawing all meteorological services nationwide.

It was observed that the strike officially began at 7:00 am, with NiMet staff and union members walking around the airport premises holding placards.

It was gathered that some staff even slept at the agency’s premises overnight to ensure a total shutdown of operations. One of the workers lamented: “The situation is bad for us here in NiMet.

In terms of our welfare, the salary package and everything are very low compared to our sister agency. You can see a management staff member in NiMet collecting ₦470,000, while someone in the sister agency earns about ₦1.2 million. “Any increment the Federal Government is making, we are not getting it.

