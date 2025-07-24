Air Peace Flights Disrupted After Bird Strike

Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading airline, has announced a temporary disruption to its flight schedules following a bird strike incident involving one of its aircraft on Thursday morning.

In an official statement, the airline confirmed that Flight P47100, operating the Lagos to Enugu route, was forced to make an emergency return to base shortly after takeoff.

The precautionary decision followed a bird strike, which posed a potential safety risk.

“The aircraft returned to base as a safety precaution to allow our engineers conduct a comprehensive assessment,” the airline stated.

Although no injuries were reported, the incident has had a ripple effect across Air Peace’s flight network, resulting in flight delays and schedule adjustments nationwide.

The airline has apologized to affected passengers and assured the public that efforts are ongoing to restore normal operations promptly.

“We sincerely empathize with our passengers over the inconvenience caused and appeal for your patience and understanding as we work diligently to minimize disruptions,” Air Peace said.

Bird strikes remain a common aviation hazard, particularly near airports, and airlines are required to follow strict safety protocols when such incidents occur.

Passengers are advised to check the Air Peace website or contact customer service for real-time updates on affected flights.