Air Peace Flight Veers Off Runway At P’Harcourt Airport

An Air Peace flight, P47190, veered off the runway on Sunday morning while landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Although the exact cause of the incident remains unclear, preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

The flight, which departed from the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, encountered the mishap upon touchdown at its destination.

Confirming the incident in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, Air Peace said:

“Flight P47190, operating from Lagos to Port Harcourt this morning (Sunday), had a runway excursion after landing safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

“The aircraft veered slightly off the runway without any damage. All passengers disembarked safely and calmly, and no injuries were reported.”

The airline further assured the public of its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest safety standards in all its operations.