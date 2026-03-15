The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has summoned Air Peace over recent disruptions affecting its London operations and broader service issues.

The regulatory body is specifically investigating complaints from passengers on the Heathrow Abuja flight who were reportedly rerouted via Gatwick-Lagos-Abuja and left stranded in Lagos.

The move, led by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, centres on several critical service failures, including the rerouting and alleged abandonment of passengers travelling from London Heathrow to Abuja, and ongoing complaints about the airline’s failure to process refunds in a timely manner for cancelled or disrupted services.

“We will not tolerate any abandonment of paying passengers. While the authority continues to support domestic carriers, we hold all operators to the strictest standards,” he said.

He stated, “An investigation into these disruptions will be conducted and appropriate action taken as usual, based on the facts of the incident as enshrined in Part 19 of the NCAA regulations 2023.”

The NCAA has activated its consumer protection department to ensure passengers receive necessary first needs (welfare) and appropriate compensation.

The Director General of Civil Aviation, Captain Chris Najomo, has maintained a zero-tolerance stance on operational inefficiencies.

He previously advised the airline to “trim its operations” to match its serviceable fleet size to mitigate chronic delays.