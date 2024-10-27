Air Peace Distance Self From Hike In Airfare

Share

Air Peace, one of the leading airlines in Nigeria, has refuted claims regarding an impending increase in its one-way flight fare from Lagos to Abuja to ₦200,000.

The clarification was in response to a media reports suggesting that Air Peace would raise its one-way flight fare to ₦200,000 effective from November 1, 2024.

The post alleged that the fare would rise from ₦114,000 to ₦200,000 starting next month, November.

Debunking the claims, the indigenous airline issued a statement asserting that the claim of a 100% fare hike, which included an image of Chairman Allen Onyema, is inaccurate and did not originate from the airline itself.

READ ALSO:

Furthermore, the airline emphasized that its management has not issued any official communication regarding a fare increase, as suggested in the viral post.

The statement read, “We would like to categorically state that this information is false and did not originate from Air Peace.

“We have not released any official statement regarding a fare increase as described, and any announcements regarding our pricing would only be made through our verified channels.

“We encourage our valued customers and clients to rely exclusively on these platforms for accurate updates and information on fares.”

Share

Please follow and like us: