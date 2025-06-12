Share

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has publicly challenged Senator Adams Oshiomhole to provide concrete evidence supporting his claims that airline officials extorted passengers at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The airline issued a strongly worded statement on Wednesday night following an earlier incident in which the former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North disrupted flight operations at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Zulu Hall) after allegedly missing his scheduled Lagos–Abuja flight.

In response to the Senator’s accusations, Air Peace refuted all claims of extortion and misconduct, describing Oshiomhole’s account as “blatant falsehood.”

“The Senator lied blatantly when he accused Air Peace of extorting its passengers. We challenge Senator Oshiomhole to bring one evidence of a passenger that was extorted,” the airline said.

Air Peace clarified that no tickets were sold after check-in closure, and that the flight in question departed with over 30 empty seats, directly contradicting Oshiomhole’s claims of overbooking and passenger exploitation.

The airline also accused Senator Oshiomhole of inciting unrest at the terminal by jumping on a baggage conveyor belt, barricading the entrance gate, and disrupting check-in procedures for other passengers.

“It’s absolutely false that he was offered preferential treatment or that he was fighting for other passengers. Senator Oshiomhole came to the airport late and was informed accordingly. He chose to foment trouble and instigate other passengers,” the statement read.

Air Peace has now called on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to release CCTV footage of the entire incident for public review.

“We urge FAAN to release the CCTV coverage from the moment Senator Oshiomhole entered the terminal so Nigerians can see the facts. His extortion claims are defamatory, and his conduct was violent, shameful, and unbecoming of a public official.”

Earlier in the day, Senator Oshiomhole had alleged that despite completing online check-in, he and several passengers were denied boarding, while Air Peace staff were allegedly selling tickets at inflated prices to latecomers.

He claimed his actions at the terminal were in defense of fellow passengers being unfairly treated, an assertion Air Peace has firmly denied.

