Air Peace Boosts Capacity With 4 Dry-Lease Aircraft

Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Air Peace, has concluded plans to dry-lease four Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Slovak carrier, AirExplore, for the yuletide 2024/2025 season.

This move is part of Air Peace’s effort to enhance its domestic operations out of its main hub in Lagos, aiming to cater to the increased demand expected during the bustling yuletide period.

According to the agreement, the dry-leasing arrangement will see AirExplore, a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group (ASG), supply pilots for the aircraft, while Air Peace will provide cabin crew who are currently in training programme for the task.

The Head of Corporate Communications of the airline, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, explained that the unique setup would allow Air Peace to maintain its high standards of customer service while leveraging AirExplore’s operational expertise.

“Passengers can expect efficient and familiar service onboard, in line with Air Peace’s established reputation,” he added. Ndiulo disclosed that Air Peace’s existing fleet is robust, comprising seven Boeing 737-300s, four Boeing 737-500s, a Boeing 777-200ER, two Boeing 777-300s, eight Embraer E145s, five Embraer E195-E2s, and an executive Dornier 328-300.

He explained that the airline also had ambitious expansion plans, with pending orders for five Embraer E175s, eight more Embraer E195-E2s, and 10 Boeing 737- 8s. This is in addition to the two Boeing 737-700s from Mongolia’s Eznis Airways on wet lease, thus highlighting Air Peace’s commitment to adaptability and growth.

Ndiulo stated that by efficiently managing its fleet, enhancing passenger experience, and preparing for peak demand, Air Peace demonstrates its commitment to remaining Nigeria’s leading carrier.

He added that as the airline continues to grow and expand its reach, these aircraft would undoubtedly contribute to smoother operations and an elevated travel experience for passengers across the country.

