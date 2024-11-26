Air Peace, Boeing, Cranfield Partner On Capacity Development

Share

Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Air Peace, is in collaboration with the United States aircraft maker, Boeing and Cranfield University, a specialist postgraduate university in the UK with world-class expertise, large-scale facilities and unrivalled industry partnerships that create leaders in technology and management globally, to fortify safety culture and operational excellence at Air Peace Limited.

Working under the aegis of Boeing Global Learning Institute (BGLI), and themed: Advanced Leadership in Safety Excellence, the leading global aerospace company brought together all the executives, postholders and management leadership of the various departments of the airline in a five-day in-person classroom training, aimed at improving their safety leadership skills, transform the workplaces’ safety culture, gain practical tools to implement the new knowledge, thus fostering a culture of continuous improvement within the organisation.

Spokesman for the airlines, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, in a statement said the partnership between Air Peace and Boeing was borne out of a shared commitment to shaping the future of aviation leadership, adding that over the years, Air Peace had recognised that a deep, unwavering commitment to safety is key to its continued success.

The programme, according to him, is aimed to build upon that vision, enabling executives to lead with confidence, manage risks effectively, and create highperforming teams that prioritize safety at every level.

Harry Magui, Senior Organisational Consultant and Programme Manager, Boeing Global Learning Institute, said: “The Boeing Company have long recognised the importance of supporting continuous learning of our aviation partners.

“To that end, the Boeing Global Learning Institute designs and delivers numerous learning programmes to both emerging and established leaders of our partners.

These efforts aim to develop leadership, business, and technical skills so that our partners can improve their business processes, increase operational efficiency and enable leaders to strengthen their teams to ultimately grow their business.”

Alluding to the great work Air Peace has done in making safety a pre-condition rather than just a priority, Magui said:

“We’re here to partner with our great partner, Air Peace who have been phenomenal in advancing the Aviation Industry in Nigeria, so we are here to support them to harness more opportunities in the future with the Advanced Leadership in Safety Excellence Training for all its top leadership within the organisation.

For Prof Graham Braithwaite, Head of Aerospace, Cranfield University, said: “This collaboration ensured that the training directly addresses the challenges Air Peace faces, culminating in real-world capstone projects that would have a lasting impact.”

Reinforcing Prof. Braithwaite’s position, Dr. Fabian Steinmann, lecturer, Organisational Resilience and Change, Cranfield School of Management, who was excited at the great progress Air Peace made over the years, said that they are happy to learn and share knowledge and find ways to strengthen the system, making it robust and flexible to adapt to the ever-changing environment.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Cranfield so the privilege we have is that we travelled around the world, picked up the good practices, learned more about the culture and the operation in various countries so we’re here to facilitate that exchange with Nigeria and Air Peace to see how we share some of the good practices and lessons learned from all around the world and translate them into their operation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: