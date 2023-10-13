Air-Peace Airline, Africa Magic TV, Others Win Big At AFRO Award 2023

The Nigeria-based Private Flight Servicing Agency, Air Peace Airline has won the prestigious AFRO Awards 2023 “Airline of The Year Award” along with 25 others for being the best in the airline industry with excellent service.

A statement issued in Nigeria on Friday by Chief Taiwo Oduala, Founder and Executive Producer of The AFRO Awards, said the airline was among 25 other awardees honoured at the 2nd edition of the annual event held in Los Angeles, California USA recently.

Oduala, who is a famous Film Director with many movies to his credit, disclosed other awards won including: “The Outstanding Network Program of The Year Award” awarded to Multi-Choice Nigeria limited network, AFRICA MAGIC for their outstanding network platform and delivering program services across the globe.

Business Tycoon of The Year Award: Awarded to Business Owner, Filmmaker, and musician, Monica Omorodion Swaida for her outstanding accomplishments and dedication to bringing about positive change in the business, film, and music sectors.

Red Carpet Royalty of The Year Award: Awarded to TV Host, Journalist, Actress, Writer, and Former Miss Kenya, Rachel Mbuki for her very best hosting nature and fashion innovations across Hollywood’s red carpets.

Excellence in Global Healthcare of The Year Award: Recognizing the renowned Plastic Surgeon and President of Global Health Solution, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, for his extraordinary work.

AFRO Awards Merit Award: Honoring Amberr Washington, Co-Founder and Vice President of the HAPA Awards, for her exceptional contributions.

Fashion Icon of The Year Award: Awarded to Fashion Model and Founder of BalangNyal Foundation, Nyakim Gatwech for her unforgettable Fashion assemblements making a significant impact on popular culture across international platforms and her invaluable contributions that have changed the entire fashion landscape.

Social Mover of The Year Award: Awarded to Nurse, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Founder of Health4Peace Foundation, and CEO of Maisondene Inc., Nathalie Beasnael for her sight beyond frivolity to use her social numbers and heightened platform to change the world for the better.

Business Tycoon of The Year Award: Conferred upon the dynamic Founder of Spectrum Solution, Phill Westbrooks, for his remarkable achievements.

Finance Innovator of The Year Award: Awarded to the Founder of Agic Energy North America and Agic Group Holdings, Chief Duran Alabi for his outstanding contributions and innovations within the banking industry

AFRO Awards Governors Award: Recognizing the immense impact of Global Media Entertainment Executive and Head of Content & Brand: The Africa Channel, Aval L. Hall.

Collaborative Practice of The Year Award: Presented to Paul Mwaura Mwangi, Founder and President of Staff Today Inc., for his outstanding contributions to collaborative practices.

Global Cultural Thought Leader of The Year Award: Celebrating a true community activist and Founder of Crownz Society 19 Keys.

According to him, with a star-studded guest list and a remarkable lineup of honorees, this event exceeded all expectations, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and the global community.

“The highlight of the evening was the recognition of accomplished individuals who have made indelible contributions to society and culture. To name a few of these luminaries included:

“This spectacular event was a testament to the AFRO Awards mission of celebrating excellence and humanitarian contributions on a global scale.

“The red carpet was graced by an array of celebrities, dignitaries, and community leaders, setting the stage for a night of unity, inspiration, and cultural appreciation, ” the director said.