Air Peace Airlifts 5000 In First Phase Hajj Operation

Air Peace has successfully concluded the first phase of its 2025 Hajj operations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its position as a key player in Nigeria’s religious pilgrimage logistics.

The first phase airlift was concluded on May 24, 2025, with a total of 16 flights conducted, over 5,000 pilgrims airlifted.

The operations began on May 9, 2025, with the airline operating the National Inaugural Hajj Flight from Owerri Airport, Imo State—an event graced by the Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Air Peace operated Hajj flights for 15 Nigerian states and the Armed Forces, using strategically located airports to ensure smooth operations and accessibility for pilgrims.

The flights took Kogi and Benue from Abuja airport, Borno at Maiduguri airport, Taraba at Yola airport, Ekiti and Ondo at Ilorin airport, Edo and Nigerian Armed Forces at Lagos airport, while Imo pilgrims were picked at Owerri airport.

Abia, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu and Rivers were taken from the Port Harcourt airport.

This milestone underscores Air Peace’s unwavering commitment to supporting national religious initiatives and providing world-class services to pilgrims on such spiritually significant journeys.

Speaking on the completion of Phase One, Air Peace’s Director of Flight Operations, Captain Augustin Kamano, expressed satisfaction with the seamless coordination and thanked all stakeholders for their cooperation.

He noted: “This first phase was a demonstration of our operational strength and dedication to national service. We are proud of our team’s performance and grateful for the support from all relevant authorities.”

He added that Phase Two of the 2025 Hajj airlift was sched – uled to commence on June 13, 2025, and conclude by July 2, 2025, “by the grace of God.”

Air Peace’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, extended deep appreciation to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), aviation and security agencies, and especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support.

