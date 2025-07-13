Air Peace Aircraft Veered Off P’Harcourt Runway

Nigerian Airline, Air Peace has confirmed one of its aircraft, operating Flight P47190 from Lagos to Port Harcourt, experienced a runway excursion upon landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Sunday, July 13.

“Air Peace confirms that its Flight P47190, operating from Lagos to Port Harcourt this morning, had a runway excursion after landing safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

“The aircraft veered slightly off the runway without any damage. All passengers on board disembarked safely and calmly. No injuries were reported.

“We reassure the flying public of our unflinching commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety in all our operations,” the statement concluded.