Air Peace Aircraft Hits Antelope On Abuja Runway

On Saturday, an Air Peace aircraft was grounded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after it collided with a large antelope while taxing on the runway.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the crash decimated the animal, thereby causing flight disruptions.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Michael Achimugu, clarified the implications of such occurrences.

Achimugu emphasised that while such events are beyond the control of the airline, they do not absolve operators from their responsibilities to passengers.

He added that as a result of this incident, flights meant to be operated by this aircraft would naturally be disrupted, even though engineers are on the ground to assess and fix the plane. Passengers waiting would naturally be infuriated.

The agency also noted that efforts are currently underway to repair the aircraft and resume normal operations.

“Monitoring reports yesterday indicated that an Air Peace aircraft ran into a large antelope, decimating the animal and leaving the aircraft AOG (aircraft on ground).

“Incidents like this are literal illustrations of the disruptions NOT caused by the airlines (domestic or international),

“This explainer is for illustration purposes, not to excuse airlines when they fail to do their duties to passengers.

“Even with situations like this, the airline still owes its passengers the information, refund, and other forms of care they are entitled to, and can still be sanctioned if they fail to provide the same,” Achimugu added.

