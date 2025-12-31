New Telegraph

December 31, 2025
Air Offensive Overwhelming Bandits In Zamfara — Military Source

Sustained aerial operations by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have overwhelmed bandit networks in Zamfara State and adjoining areas, forcing surviving criminal elements into disarray and desperation.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that intensified, intelligence-driven air strikes under ongoing counter-banditry operations had dismantled key bandit enclaves.

He said the operations had also disrupted their command structures and denied the criminals freedom of movement across the North-West.

According to the source, recent precision strikes in Tsafe and Maru Local Government Areas neutralised several bandits and destroyed critical logistics, including weapons caches, supply routes and hideouts.

He said: “The cumulative effect of these sustained air operations has been overwhelming. “Bandit groups have been fragmented and weakened to the point that they can no longer coordinate effective attacks.”

