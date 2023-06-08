New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Air Nigeria: Efcc Urged To Probe Ex-aviation Minister, Others

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Haruna Gololo, has urged Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate immediate past Minister of Aviation, Hadid Sirika, over unpleasant discoveries on purported launch of Nigeria Air aircraft. Gololo made the call while addressing a news conference in Abuja.

He was reacting to the disclosure by the Acting Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Capt Dapo Olumide, at an investigative hearing of Senate Committee on Aviation over the state of Nigeria Air project. Olumide had disclosed at the investigative hearing that the supposed Nigeria Air aircraft that flew in with logo of the airline was chartered from Ethiopian Airline for the purpose of unveiling the logo.

He also disclosed that the airline was yet to secure an operating licence for full flight operations, contrary to submission of the past minister of aviation on the Air Nigeria. Olumide had told the Senate committee that the aircraft was used pending the completion of the processes required for the operation of the airline. Gololo, however, said: ”we are giving the EFCC two weeks to arrest and investigate the former Minister of Aviation and other key participants in the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.”

He said if the EFCC could go after “Yahoo Boys,” for alleged scam, the anti- graft agency could as well go after the government officials for alleged monumental fraud. ”Only yesterday the Senate Committee Aviation confirmed the fear and suspicion of many Nigerians, when it unearthed the issues in the aviation sector by the immediate past minister, on indicating that procurement of Nigeria Air was a scam which gulped billions of taxpayers fund.” Gololo, who was Co- ordinator of the North- East Tinubu, Shettima supporters group during the general elections said further:

