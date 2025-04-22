New Telegraph

April 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Air, Light Pollution…

Air, Light Pollution Raise Childhood Thyroid Cancer Risk –Study

A new study has found that babies exposed to air and light pollution have a higher risk of developing childhood thyroid cancer.

Researchers recently reported in the journal ‘Environmental Health Perspectives’ that airborne particle pollution and outdoor artificial light both increased babies’ risk of developing thyroid cancer before they turned 20 years.

“Thyroid cancer is among the fastest growing cancers among children and adolescents, yet we know very little about what causes it in this population,” Deziel said.

“These results are concerning, especially given how widespread both of these exposures are,” said lead researcher Nicole Deziel, an environmental epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health.

“Fine particulate matter is found in urban air pollution due to automobile traffic and industrial activity, and artificial light at night is common, particularly in densely populated urban areas,” she added.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NAMA Begins Validation Of Ogun Agro-Cargo Airport For Commercial Flights
Read Next

Zamfara: Matawalle Reacts To Gov Lawal Allegation Of Leaving Empty Treasury
Share
Copy Link
×