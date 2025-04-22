Air, Light Pollution Raise Childhood Thyroid Cancer Risk –Study

Share

A new study has found that babies exposed to air and light pollution have a higher risk of developing childhood thyroid cancer.

Researchers recently reported in the journal ‘Environmental Health Perspectives’ that airborne particle pollution and outdoor artificial light both increased babies’ risk of developing thyroid cancer before they turned 20 years.

“Thyroid cancer is among the fastest growing cancers among children and adolescents, yet we know very little about what causes it in this population,” Deziel said.

“These results are concerning, especially given how widespread both of these exposures are,” said lead researcher Nicole Deziel, an environmental epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health.

“Fine particulate matter is found in urban air pollution due to automobile traffic and industrial activity, and artificial light at night is common, particularly in densely populated urban areas,” she added.

Share