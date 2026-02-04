New Telegraph

February 4, 2026
Air India Grounds Boeing Jet After Pilot Flags Possible Fuel Control Switch Defect

Air India has grounded a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jet after one of its pilots reported a possible defect in the aircraft’s fuel control switch.

The airline said in a statement on Monday that it had informed India’s aviation regulator about the issue and that it was getting the pilot’s concerns checked on a “priority basis”.

“We are in contact with Air India and are supporting their review of this matter,” a Boeing spokesperson said in response to an email.

The grounding comes amid an ongoing investigation into a plane crash last June involving an Air India aircraft of the same model which killed 260 people, reports the BBC.

