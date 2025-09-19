Air India Crash Victims’ Families Sue Aerospace Firms Boeing, Honeywell

The families of four passengers who died on an Air India jet that crashed in June have filed a lawsuit in the US against plane maker Boeing and aircraft parts maker Honeywell, accusing the companies of negligence.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday, and seen by the BBC, said faulty fuel switches caused the accident and accused the companies of doing “nothing” despite being aware of the risks of the aircraft’s design.

Air India Flight 171 bound for London Gatwick, a Boeing 787, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, reports the BBC.

Fuel switches have become a focus for investigators after a preliminary inquiry found that fuel to the engines was cut off moments after the plane left the ground.