Air Force Recorded 20,000 Flight Hours In 2024, Says CAS

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar has said that the Nigerian Air Force has so far logged nearly 20,000 flight hours in the course of its operations this year.

Abubakar made this known yesterday in his goodwill message to the officers and airmen of the NAF on the occasion of the Christmas celebration.

He said with the 20,000 flight hours, the NAF had demonstrated a resolute commitment to securing the nation’s interests, particularly in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other anti-economic activities.

The CAS said the outgoing year brought its share of challenges across all theatres of operations. He said that the valor, determination and resilience of the personnel enabled them to record significant operational Successes.

Abubakar said: “To my gallant officers and airmen, as we draw the curtain on another eventful year, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to every member of the NAF family.

“I want to especially thank you for your unwavering dedication, resilience, and sacrifice in the service of our great nation. “Your commitment and professionalism have been instrumental in ensuring the security and stability of our beloved country.”

The CAS said these accomplishments reflected the patriotism and love for the nation, adding that he was proud of all the achievements of the force so far.

