Air Force Personnel Invades, Vandalise Ikeja Electric For Disconnection Over N4bn Debt

Share

NAF has consistently been paying agreed N60m monthly —Commander

The management of Ikeja Electric Distribution Company, yesterday, alleged that scores of Air Force personnel from Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja invaded the Ikeja corporate headquarters of the DisCo, and its offices at Oshodi and Isolo; beat up its staff and destroyed equipment, office doors, furniture and sensitive gadgets as well as software.

Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), Mr. Kingsley Okotie, in an interview with journalists also lament that journalists from Punch, Television Continental (TVC) and Radio Nigeria were also mercilessly beaten by the rampaging military personnel.

Punch reporter, Mr. Dare Olawin, was so brutalized that his two eyes turned red. Okotie added that their phones, cameras and other gadgets were confiscated by the invading military personnel.

It was, however, learnt that the gadgets were later released to their owners. Okotie said the military personnel invaded the company because their power supply was disconnected over an alleged N4 billion indebtedness.

He also said they came in trucks and two armoured vehicles, which he said they used to block the two sides of the road to the IE headquarters and only stopped the siege after they had allegedly done serious damage to the properties and personnel of the IE.

It was gathered that the Managing Director, IE, Mrs Folake Soetan and her driver narrowly missed being beaten. Okotie said: “In my young adult life, I witnessed today something that I’ve never seen by men of the Air Force, Sam Edna Air Force, Ikeja, who are our customers and because of electricity supply and issues of indebtedness, they invaded us, beat us up, carted away our laptops.

“They destroyed the corporate headquarter of our business, as well as our Oshodi business units and other locations around Oshodi that service the Air Force base.

It is on record that in the last 10 years, their bill has accumulated to over N4 billion. I repeat, N4 billion.” While efforts by New Telegraph to get the response of the military base proved abortive, New Telegraph sighted a copy of a letter written by the Nigerian Air Force, 651 Base Service Group.

The letter with Reference No: 651BSG/527/HQ was signed by Commander, Air Commodore, US Umar, and addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company Ikeja.

It was received by IE on March 05, 2025. The letter titled: ‘Incitement of Armed Troops and Abuse Of Office’, It read inter alia: “The Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, wishes to draw your attention to the continued lack of electric power supply to the Base (12 days as at this morning).

It should be noted that 651 Base Services Group has had several meetings with your organisation regarding the agreedupon modalities for power supply to the Base.

“As a result of the meetings, the sum of N60,000,000.00 only was agreed upon as the monthly commitment of the Nigerian Air Force to your organisation. This was to guarantee a 10 to 12-hour daily electricity supply to the Base.

The NAF has been consistent with this agreed payment. Unfortunately the provision of power supply has been epileptic. “The Base runs essential services such as medical services and water supply to the Base community; these services have been significantly disrupted.

Most critical is the operational warehouse that houses high caliber armaments (bombs and rockets),which are severely threatened by the high temperatures due to lack of power for the cooling systems.

The effects of the high temperature on bombs and rockets could be dangerous and devastating.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

