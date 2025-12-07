Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes In Niger

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet reportedly went down near Karabonde in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday evening.

In a viral video trending on social media, the two Nigerian Air Force Pilots reportedly survived an Alpha Jet Crash, the brief post stated, alongside a 57-second video. An eyewitness and resident, Lukman Sulaiman, said both pilots managed to eject safely before the plane hit the ground, sharing a 48-second voice note and a 59-second video as evidence.

Accordingly, he said, “I think the aircraft took off from the Kainji Air Force base. We also learnt that the Air Force is mobilising to the crash site.

“The incident happened around 4.10 pm. It landed very badly, but God is so good; the pilots ejected safely. We heard a noisy landing crash. We were scared, but we eventually went to the scene.” At the time of filing this report, the military has not released an official statement. Meanwhile, while confirming the crash said that there was no fatality.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the ‘in-flight emergency” happened during a post-inspection functional check flight today, 6 December, at Nigerian Air Force Base Kainji” The NAF commended what it described as the “exceptional bravery and professionalism of its Alpha Jet pilots who safely ejected” from the platform. In a terse statement, the DOPRI explained: “Shortly after take-off, the aircraft developed an emergency, prompting the pilots to act swiftly and with remarkable composure.

“They expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection. The crew is currently undergoing routine medical evaluation”. The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has praised the pilots for their courage, discipline and sound judgement, which prevented loss of life.

This is as he has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

“The Nigerian Air Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to stringent safety standards and operational excellence. “The NAF remains dedicated to safeguarding its personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate”, the statement concluded.