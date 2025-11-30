Air Côte d’Ivoire Debuts Abuja–Paris Service

Air Côte d’Ivoire has launched its new Abuja–Paris direct flight service, strengthening regional connectivity and offering Nigerian travellers an additional long-haul gateway to Europe.

The inaugural ceremony, held over the weekend in Abuja, marks a major step in the airline’s expansion strategy as it positions itself as a prominent connector between West Africa and key global destinations.

Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire to Nigeria, His Excellency Traore Kalilou, said the selection of Abuja reflects the capital’s rising importance as both an aviation and diplomatic hub.

Kalilou noted that the new route will not only widen travel options for passengers flying from Nigeria to Paris and other European destinations but also deepen economic and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“It’s a pleasure for the embassy to host this ceremony to promote the launch of the new Air Côte d’Ivoire route to Paris. This is a very important event. We want everyone, especially Nigerians, to know how this service can ease travel to Paris and other parts of Europe,” he said.

Regional Manager of Air Côte d’Ivoire, Soro Toussaint, described the Abuja–Paris service as part of the carrier’s broader mission to improve accessibility within Africa while providing competitive fares for both leisure and corporate travellers.

Toussaint said the new route will make travel from Nigeria to Paris, and onward to Europe significantly more convenient. He emphasized that the airline’s identity and service philosophy are rooted in African warmth and refined hospitality.

He assured passengers that Air Côte d’Ivoire meets global aviation standards, adheres to strict maintenance procedures, and offers a premium onboard experience.

“We aim to blend comfort, pleasure, and African connectedness. This new route is not just an expansion; it is a step toward reinforcing unity among African nations and reconnecting the diaspora with the continent,” he said.

According to him, each ticket purchased contributes to the growth of African economies and promotes what the airline brands as “African elegance”, a reflection of its cultural identity and service style.

Country Manager Dieudonné Koudio and Sales Manager Akin Blessing also reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to delivering seamless and memorable travel experiences for all passengers flying out of Abuja on the new long-haul service.