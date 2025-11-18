Air Chief Visits Maiduguri, Pledges Support To End Boko Haram

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Air Force, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has pledged strengthened collaboration with the Borno State Government and civilians in the Northeast to bring an end to the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency.

Air Marshal Aneke gave the assurance in Maiduguri during his maiden operational visit to Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, and while on a courtesy call to Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House.

“The security situation in the Northeast is complex and requires coordinated efforts,” he said, noting the strategic importance of Borno State to national security.

He reaffirmed that the Nigerian Air Force remains committed to working closely with both the government and civilian population to overcome persistent security challenges.

The CAS also commended Governor Zulum’s non-kinetic counter-insurgency strategies, widely known as the Borno Model, which complement ongoing military operations.

In his remarks, Governor Zulum called for a more coordinated and intensified joint military offensive involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force to clear insurgent strongholds in the Lake Chad region, Mandara Mountains, and Sambisa Forest.

He noted that the Lake Chad islands, known as the Tumbus, continue to serve as a major safe haven for Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters.

“I want to bring to your kind notice that a thorough military operation involving the Navy, Air Force, and Army, purposely intended to rid the Tumbus of terrorists, has never been conducted,” Zulum said.

“If we truly want to bring down insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria, we must address the challenges in the Lake Chad area. It has remained the major sanctuary for the terrorists.”

The Governor further identified the Sambisa Game Reserve and the Mandara Hills as other active enclaves requiring coordinated action.

Zulum also emphasized the need for increased deployment of technology, urging the Nigerian Air Force to “deploy more Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) into the theatre,” stressing that advanced technology is critical to ending the conflict.

He proposed that the military’s command and control structures convene a strategic meeting in Maiduguri to harmonize approaches and chart an improved operational direction.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for sustained support to the armed forces, Zulum appealed for additional funding to procure modern hardware necessary for effective counter-insurgency operations.