Air Chief Urges Stronger Pan-African Collaboration To Tackle Security Challenges

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has called for enhanced cooperation among African nations to effectively address the continent’s escalating and increasingly transnational security threats.

Speaking at the opening of the 4th African Air Forces Forum held in Lagos, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) chief emphasized that no single country on the continent can independently overcome today’s dynamic security landscape.

The event brought together air force chiefs, defence strategists, and aerospace partners from across Africa and beyond.

In a statement issued by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, Air Marshal Abubakar stressed the critical importance of partnerships grounded in trust and shared strategic values.

“In today’s rapidly evolving threat environment, the capacity to project airpower—whether for deterrence, surveillance, logistics, or combat—has become indispensable,” said the CAS.

“At the core of Africa’s effective employment of airpower lies the imperative for trusted partnerships anchored in shared values and strategic interests.”

With the 2025 forum themed “Strengthening Collaborations in Advanced Aerospace Technologies for Enhanced National and Regional Security,” the Air Chief noted that many of the threats facing Africa—ranging from terrorism and cyber warfare to arms smuggling and regional conflicts—cross borders and require coordinated responses.

Air Marshal Abubakar stressed that advanced aerospace technology and innovation must play a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s future security architecture. He further emphasized that strategic collaboration would facilitate knowledge exchange, operational synergy, and accelerated technological advancement.

“As threats become increasingly transnational in nature, the urgency for enhanced cooperation, innovation, and strategic foresight among African air forces cannot be overemphasized,” he added.

The African Air Forces Forum serves as a strategic platform for continental military aviation leaders to exchange ideas, develop shared solutions, and build frameworks for technology transfer and defence industrial cooperation.

The CAS highlighted the event’s role in moving African nations closer to self-sufficiency in aerospace and defence capabilities.

He called on participants to leverage the forum not only for strategic dialogue but also for tangible progress in areas such as drone technology, satellite surveillance, cybersecurity, and logistics coordination.

