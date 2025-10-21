Air Austral, Airlink Sign Agreement To Expand Networks

Air Austral and Airlink have announced the signing of a Special Prorate Agreement (SPA), effective October 15, 2025. Under the partnership agreement, Air Austral passengers will have access to Airlink’s network of 45 destinations across South Africa and the Southern Africa region.

These destinations will be offered through connections via Johannesburg on Air Austral’s Réunion–Johannesburg flights. The agreement allows Air Austral customers greater connectivity with the convenience of a single ticket, through check-in, and baggage checked through to their final destination.

Travellers can connect seamlessly from Réunion to key destinations such as Cape Town, Durban, Windhoek, Gaborone, Lusaka, Victoria Falls, and more.

In return, Airlink can now offer its customers flights beyond Réunion on Air Austral’s network, including flights to Mauritius, Madagascar, Mayotte, the Comoros Islands, the Seychelles, and others with a single, seamless ticket. This partnership represents a major milestone in the development of our network.

By joining forces with Airlink, we are offering our customers more choice and flexibility to access Southern Africa,” said Hugues Marchessaux, CEO of Air Austral. “This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in strengthening connectivity between the Indian Ocean islands and the African continent — unlocking new opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Together, we are building bridges that bring our regions closer and create lasting value for our customers,” said de Villiers Engelbrecht, Airlink CEO. This agreement strengthens regional connectivity and supports the development of tourism and economic exchanges between Réunion Island and Southern Africa.