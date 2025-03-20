Aina’s Value Rises By 42% Amid Transfer Speculation

Share

Nottingham Forest defender, Ola Aina, has seen his market value jump from ₤14 million in December to ₤20 million in March, representing a 42% increase, according to Transfermarkt.

The Super Eagles fullback has been one of Nottingham Forest’s key players this season, impressing with his solid defence and attacking contributions.

His performances have attracted interest from top clubs, with Manchester City reportedly monitoring him for a potential summer transfer. Aina’s contract expires in June, meaning Forest risks losing him for free if they don’t secure an extension.

While the club is eager to keep him, the Nigerian international may consider a new challenge elsewhere. The 27-year-old joined Nottingham Forest in 2023 on a free transfer from Torino, and his outstanding form has significantly boosted his value.

If he leaves, Forest would lose a key player without receiving a transfer fee. With his stock at its highest, the coming months will be crucial in deciding Aina’s next move.

