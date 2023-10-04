Aina Voted Nottingham Forest’s Player Of The Month

Nigerian defender, Ola Aina has been named Nottingham Forest’s Player of the Month for September, overthrowing his countryman, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Recall that in August, Awoniyi was named the best player at the club. But after an unbeatable performance in September Ola Aina succeeded him by receiving 40 percent of the votes from fans.

Aina played three times for the Tricky Trees during the evaluated month as they defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, drew Burnley 1-1 at the City Ground, and lost 2-0 to Manchester City.

The 26-year-old joined Forest on a free transfer after leaving Torino and has since established himself at the club. He has played five Premier League games for the club so far this season.

READ ALSO:

EPL: Maddison Reacts As Saka Dub Darts Celebration

EPL: Arsenal win at Everton as Chelsea play dour draw with B’mouth

EPL Reveal Manager, Player Of The Month Nominees

The adaptable full-back, who can play on either flank, has played on both the left and right side of defense thus far this season, putting on a streak of strong performances.

Aina missed Nottingham Forest’s most recent match on Sunday against Brentford but is expected back for their trip to Crystal Palace at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.

On his experience as a Nottingham Forest player, Ola Aina said, “It’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it so far. The staff, the players, the city itself, it’s been really good to me so far, and long may it continue.

I was the first to arrive this summer and it was fun, I had Taiwo and Emmanuel Dennis here, who I know from Nigeria, I knew Morgan and Harry Toffolo too, so it was smooth sailing.”