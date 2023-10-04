Aina to miss Eagles friendlies, named Forest best player

Nottingham Forest defender, Ola Aina, will miss Super Eagles friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique later this month due to an injury. Nottingham Forest announced the injury was the reason why he missed the home tie against Brentford on Sunday and a return date was unknown but there are strong indications the player might not be fit for the two friendly matches.

“Ola (Aina) is out with muscle injuries,” disclosed Forest manager Steve Cooper.

Ola Aina has been called up by the Super Eagles, who take on the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia in the city of Portimão, Portugal, on Friday, October 13. The national team will also face the Mambas of Mozambique in the same city on October 16, three days later.

Meanwhile, following his outstanding display so far in the season, Forest has voted Aina as the Player of the Month, The 26-year-old has made a positive impression since joining Forest on a free transfer following his departure from Torino, featuring five times in the current Premier