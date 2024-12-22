Aina Scores as Forest End Brentford’s Unbeaten Home Record

Share

Super Eagles’ defender, Ola Aina, was on the score sheet on Saturday evening in the English Premier League game played Saturday, as Nottingham Forest ended Brentford’s unbeaten home record.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his team have “achieved nothing yet” despite inflicting a first home defeat of the season on Brentford to head into Christmas in the Premier League top four.

Goals from Aina and Anthony Elanga, as well as some resolute defending, helped Forest to their third consecutive victory and ensured a celebratory feel to the first anniversary of Nuno taking charge at the club.

It also maintained Forest’s push for European football next term, with their return of 31 points from 17 fixtures, the highest the club has managed in a top-flight campaign since 1987-88, when they finished third.

“It’s not about the table. It’s about improving, realising that there is still a long way to go and realising that we’ve achieved nothing yet,” said Nuno.

“Let’s stay humble and work very hard. This is how you build something.

“It is about this journey together and every day is important, improving the team.”

Having withstood some early pressure from the hosts, Forest opened the scoring towards the end of the first period when Neco Williams got down the left and his low cross was placed into the bottom left corner by Nigeria full-back Aina.

The visitors added to their tally shortly after the break when Elanga capitalised on a mistake from Keane Lewis-Potter and drove into the penalty area before dispatching his effort past Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken into the bottom left corner.

