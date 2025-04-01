Aina Named Top Dribbler In FA Cup Show

Share

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, delivered a standout performance in Nottingham Forest’s thrilling FA Cup quarter-final victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, emerging as the top dribbler of the round.

Aina completed five successful dribbles—more than any other player in the quarter-finals—helping Forest secure a 4-3 penalty shootout win at the Amex Stadium after a goalless 120 minutes.

His dribbling prowess outshone Premier League stars like Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, and Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey.

According to WhoScored, Aina attempted seven dribbles and completed five. In contrast, Manchester City’s De Bruyne and Silva each managed just one during their 2-1 comeback victory over Bournemouth.

Surprisingly, Palace’s Eze and Ismaila Sarr failed to complete a single dribble in their 3-0 win over Fulham.

Elsewhere, Ramsey completed two dribbles in Aston Villa’s 3-0 win at Preston North End, but his teammate Marcus Rashford, despite scoring twice, did not record any.

Beyond his attacking contributions, Aina was a rock in defence. The 27-year-old made five clearances, won eight of his 14 ground duels, and registered two crucial tackles to help Forest keep Brighton at bay.

His all-around performance earned him a spot in WhoScored’s FA Cup Team of the Round. Aston Villa dominated the best XI with four players, while Crystal Palace had three representatives.

Aina was included in a four-man defence alongside Nikola Milenkovic (Nottingham Forest), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), and Brighton’s Pervis Estupiñán.

