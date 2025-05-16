Aina Blames Poor Officiating For Awoniyi’s Injury Scare

Share

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has blamed poor officiating for the serious injury suffered by his teammate Taiwo Awoniyi, who recently underwent emergency surgery after a scary collision during a Premier League match.

Awoniyi, who plays for Nottingham Forest, crashed into the post while trying to score during their match against Leicester City, as Forest pushed to boost their chances of securing a UEFA Champions League spot.

The incident was so severe that Awoniyi had to be placed in an induced coma as part of his treatment. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Aina expressed frustration over the situation, saying it could have been avoided if the assistant referee had raised the flag for a clear offside.

“The really upsetting thing for everybody at Nottingham Forest is that, as our friend and teammate Taiwo lies in hospital, we all know this didn’t need to happen,” Aina said.

