New Telegraph

May 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Aina Blames Poor…

Aina Blames Poor Officiating For Awoniyi’s Injury Scare

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has blamed poor officiating for the serious injury suffered by his teammate Taiwo Awoniyi, who recently underwent emergency surgery after a scary collision during a Premier League match.

Awoniyi, who plays for Nottingham Forest, crashed into the post while trying to score during their match against Leicester City, as Forest pushed to boost their chances of securing a UEFA Champions League spot.

The incident was so severe that Awoniyi had to be placed in an induced coma as part of his treatment. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Aina expressed frustration over the situation, saying it could have been avoided if the assistant referee had raised the flag for a clear offside.

“The really upsetting thing for everybody at Nottingham Forest is that, as our friend and teammate Taiwo lies in hospital, we all know this didn’t need to happen,” Aina said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Iran Using Criminal Gangs for Hit Jobs Abroad–Court Papers
Read Next

Israeli Air Strikes Kill At Least 62, Civil Defence Says
Share
Copy Link
×