Aina, Awoniyi Get New Coach As Forest Name Periera Manager

The Super Eagles duo, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi, will now play under Vitor Pereira, who has been appointed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League club announced Pereira’s appointment yesterday following the dismissal of Sean Dyche earlier this week after a goalless draw against Wolves Pereira has signed an 18-month contract with Nottingham Forest, and his first match in charge will be the Europa League knockout play-off first leg against Fenerbahce next Thursday. He is the fourth manager to take up the role at the City Ground this season.