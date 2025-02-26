Ailing Pope Francis Holds Vatican Work Meeting In Hospital

Share

Pope Francis has met senior colleagues in hospital to discuss work issues, the Vatican said yesterday, and an official noted that he was eating normally and moving around, even though he remains in critical condition with double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pope was spending his 12th day at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the longest hospital stay of his nearly 12-year-old papacy.

“The pope rested well all night,” the Vatican said in a onesentence statement that did not provide further details, reports Reuters.

A Vatican official, who did not wish to be named because he was not authorised to discuss the pope’s condition, said Francis was eating normally, moving about his hospital room, and continuing his treatment.

The Vatican said Francis had met his second-in-line, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Parolin’s deputy on Monday.

It said they had discussed several pending cases for sainthood. The Vatican also announced new appointments that would have needed the pope’s approval.

