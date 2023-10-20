Ailing Nollywood Actor, Ibu, Cries Out for Help

Nigerian comic actor, John Okafor, fondly called Mr. Ibu, has cried out for financial assistance over a medical condition. In an Instagram video, the ace actor revealed he is battling with a life-threatening illness. Ibu, who spoke from a hospital bed, said he had been down for several weeks and had been on admission.

He said the doctor advised they might resort to cutting off his leg if he exhausted other options. Although the nature of the illness was not disclosed, Ibu called for prayers and financial assistance from Nigerians. “I have been down for so many weeks. And I am hoping for your prayers and assistance. As I am speaking to you, I am still lying down in the hospital,” he said.

“The medical director of this hospital said the best solution is, in case his idea did not work, the best idea is to cut off my leg. “See me. If they cut off my leg where will I go to? Please, be in the prayers for me. I do not want my leg to be cut off. Thank you so much. God bless you.” In the video, the thespian’s family said he is not getting better and needs to be flown abroad for better treatment.

Jasmine Okafor said the family has exhausted all their financial resources, hence the public appeal. “Good day Nigerians. We want to appeal that at this point, as a family, we want to appeal that people should come to daddy’s aid and rescue,” she said. “So, for the past two weeks, daddy has been very down.

We took him to the hospital. Personally, I have been sorting the bills. “Thinking it is something I can do alone. My mummy and I have been at the hospital for the past two weeks now,” she said.