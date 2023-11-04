Ailing Economy: SMEs Shutting Down, Big Businesses Relocating

‘I’m Closing My Shop, Relocating Home To Akwa Ibom’

In today’s Nigeria, the worsening economic crisis has increased the level of poverty and misery in the land. This is due mainly to the surge in petrol prices caused by the removal of subsidy and the devaluation of the naira. Isioma Madike reports

The surge in petrol prices, caused by the removal of subsidy and the devaluation of the naira, has, in truth, pushed inflation to the rooftops and increased the level of poverty and misery in the land. The pressures from these policies have weakened the purchasing power of cash-strapped consumers, and businesses, particularly the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) or Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs), which now grapple with higher operating costs, forcing many of them to close shop.

While the SMEs or SMBs are shutting down, the big businesses are relocating to other neighbouring countries, particularly to Ghana. The lingering foreign exchange scarcity, poor power supply, insecurity, and poor infrastructure, are the reasons these companies often cite for their action. Also, slowdown in industrial output, and a sluggish demand for products have been other issues devastating business activities in the country.

Nigerians cannot believe less that the aforementioned have, indeed, taken a toll on many businesses. You-You Kitchen is one of the small enterprises adversely affected by the current economic downturn in the country. It is located in a Food Court behind the popular D’Podium International Event Centre, Aromire Avenue, off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja. You-You Kitchen used to be home for the upwardly mobile middle class citizens, who desired good food away from home.

But not anymore! The light complexioned woman, who owns You-You, prefers to adopt her eatery brand name as she told our reporter that the restaurant’s fortunes started tumbling in 2022 but got worse a few months ago when many expected the economy to pick up following the promises of the new administration. She said: “The economic situation is currently biting harder for small scale businesses like ours.

We have been struggling, especially since the government withdrew petroleum subsidy, the reason many small businesses are finding it difficult to survive now. “Before now, D’Podium management had a big generator set, which served everyone doing business within the complex. Then, we used to pay a token to enable them to properly fuel it. But, for some time now, they stopped powering the big generator, citing the cost of diesel as the reason for their action.

“Since then, everyone here has been responsible for fueling their small generator sets. This and other variables have, in turn, pushed up the cost of operation. The consequence is that we also had to adjust so as to remain in business. “This little adjustment is what is driving our customers away as many of them keep complaining. But, we have no choice because we have to remain afloat. “If you look around, many of our colleagues have closed shop because they can no longer cope.

I happen to be the oldest caterer here, even those that joined us only two months ago have packed up.” Similarly, the owner of Gbegiri Hut, another eatery within D’Podium compound, who also declined to give her name, said she only started operating her shop a few months ago but that she is already on her way out as she can’t cope any longer with the cost of running the shop.

Though she refused to give details of how the economy has affected her business, she nonetheless said that she has almost finished packing her belongings from her shop to relocate to her home town in Akwa-Ibom. “I have been operating at a loss since I came to this complex and I don’t think I can continue. I believe businesses are not run this way,” she added.

Apart from You-You Kitchen and Gbegiri Hut, others within the Food Court such as Home of Filipino Cuisine, Choking Asian Home Cooking, and Food Fusion have all shut down citing the same biting economic situation. At WEMPCO Road, Ogba, one of the leading bakeries and confessionary within that environment, Oasis, has also closed shop. A few years back, Oasis, owned by some Chinese businessmen, was a bakery of choice, especially for lovers of bread.

The compound is now a graveyard as only one security guard was seen manning the expansive complex when Saturday Telegraph visited the bakery on Tuesday. According to the guard, “The Chinese have packed out from here since June this year. They had been managing to stay afloat but could no longer cope due to what they said was an unfavourable business environment in the country.”

The same fate has befallen the nearby Big-Treat, situated at Omole junction. The once preferred bread by Lagosians is no longer in existence. But, unlike the Oasis, no one was on hand to explain why or when they left the business. Hubmart, also at Ojodu Road near Omole, which used to be a bubbling supermarket, has also shut down.

Other companies known to have unceremoniously closed shop include Surest Foam Limited, Mufex, Framan Industries, Deli Foods, Stone Industries, and MZM Continental. Vulcanisers and beauty salons are closing shops in droves while those still doing skeletal jobs are struggling to stay above water. The banking sector is not left out. It’s a common sight these days to see windows of branches of some new generation banks flung open during working hours.

When confronted, those that spoke with our reporter on condition of anonymity pointed to the new policy from their head offices that branches should buy their own diesel to fuel their generators. With this distressing situation, small and medium scale business owners alongside families have been adjusting both their business and living patterns. For individuals, feeding and embracing of prayers for God’s miracle and intervention has become the norm.

Most unemployed people have equally started accepting low paying jobs as a short term solution pending when the economy improves and better job offers are available. There are those, who have taken to small-scale farming, and businesses that require little capital. The president/chairman of the governing council of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Abdulrasid Yarima, once confirmed in a statement that about 10 percent of the 40 million MSMEs in the country have shut down since the subsidy removal.

He said most businesses use petrol power generators and that other alternatives like gas or diesel are expensive. He had said: “It’s been very tough for our members as we are managing to survive. Some of them are closing shops while others are looking for new business opportunities. “The high cost of diesel made factory owners switch to petrol machines and the cost of converting to gas is expensive for generators.”

Some of the companies that have shut down in recent time, according to reports include Mayor Biscuits Company Limited (MABISCO), an indigenous biscuits company in Ogun State. It shut down this year. “We want to sell MABISCO because we want to concentrate on our area of core competence of business,’ the company had said in a statement,” adding: “To achieve that, we have to divest appropriately.”

Before shutting down operations in March, MABISCO, situated in Agbara Industrial Zone, Ogun State, was reported to have inaugurated over 300 established distributors nationwide in seven years. Established in 2016, MABISCO, with the state-of-the-art biscuits manufacturing technologies, has a total capacity of 3.5 tonnes per hour with access to Shell LNG Gas terminal, according to reports. Moak Enterprises, once regarded as one of the biggest bottled/sachet water companies in Sango-Ota, also in Ogun State, closed down in 2021. Its product, ‘Meridian Waters,’ was popular and consumed by many.

It produced several trucks of sachet water each month and supplied some to wholesalers and retailers in Ogun State and beyond. The enterprise was said to be one of those adversely affected by the FX crisis as it was claimed to have shut down due to the increased cost of its raw materials. GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria also shut down in 2021. Continued manufacturing was said to have become impossible.

The company was known for its drug production plant at Agbara, Ogun State. It was said to have moved into contract manufacturing arrangements with Fidson Healthcare, another local manufacturer but that arrangement did not work as planned. The failure of the contract manufacturing arrangement, however, forced GSK, a British multinational pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company, to exit Nigeria in August this year, after 51 years of operation in the country.

A statement from the company had stated that GSK UK Group informed GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc. of its strategic intent to cease commercialisation of its prescription medicines and vaccines in Nigeria through the GSK local operating companies. It transitioned to a third-party direct distribution model for its pharmaceutical products. Even Evans Medicals, one of the largest in the pharmaceutical sector, could not survive the heat as it lost its assets due to debt.

The company, before this forced closure had procured machines and upgraded its production facilities to ensure it achieved the WHO’s pre-qualification that would have enabled it to compete in international contract rounds.