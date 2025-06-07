Aiku Luxury Hotel And Resort: Redefining Uyo’s Hospitality Skyline

Share

As Akwa Ibom State government under the leadership of Governor Pastor Umo Eno seeks to build the State into a must visit tourist destination through its commitment to infrastructure development, especially with regards to those that affect tourism, the private sector operators are not also relenting as a number of them continue to support this dreamed project through investment in a number of critical areas of the industry.

One of such areas is the hospitality in- dustry where massive investment is on- going, as seen in the fast pace hotels and resorts springing up across the State. Uyo, the State capital of ‘The Land of Promise,’ as Akwa Ibom is known, has now become the hotbed for hospitality business, with quite an amazing numbers of hotels add- ing colours to the landscape of the city.

The newest addition in this regard is the Aiku Luxury Hotel and Resort, which is located on Ring Road Three, within the precinct of the popular Oron Road. This massive edifice now defines the location and has become a reference point given the new flip that it has brought to the city. The resort is a showpiece, with an at- tractive and colourful ambience.

It is a luxury hotel, boosting trendy and sophisticated hospitality amenities that are meant for the well-wheeled. A princely treat is what awaits guests to the resort that is all span and spick. You are enamoured by its lavishly furnished reception area that flows into its lounge bar and then to other service points within the ground floor of the resort.

The spatial flow and spacious nature, which seems to be a common dominator here, easily attracts your attention. For Siba Al Salloum, who calls the shot here, this is all deliberate and part of the unique selling point of the resort, which she said is designed for high-end guests, seeking comfort and luxury. The facilities and services, she disclosed are intentional- ly curated for the high-end market.

According to her, ‘‘we blend luxury and comfort with stylish rooms, exceptional service, and premium amenities.’’ Truly, the resort is luxury personified, as it comes with high taste, quality and standard facil- ities and services.

An immersive experience is simply what awaits a guest here. It is end-end as you are exposed to the best that you can find around. Aiku Luxury Hotel and Resort has come to redefine hospitality in Uyo, with its avalanche of sophisticated, exquisite and elegantly styled amenities that are rich blend of opulence.

These amenities include: Rooms

Its boasts about 54 rooms of different categories, all stylishly and elegantly fur- nished and fitted with different amenities and services that befit the category of room, all for the comfort and delight of the guests.

These include; Deluxe, Standard, and Superior rooms as well as Premium and Executive Suites. What commonly defines these rooms are their colourful ambiance, spaciousness and airy nature as well as the outdoor views that they present.

They each features amenities such as king size comfy bed, well laid and dec- orated, Flat screen TV offering multiple entertainment and news channels, reading desk and chair, settees, ensuite bath that is fitted with freshly minted toiletries daily, welcome drink, coffee and tea making machine, refrigerator and well stocked bar for the higher categories of rooms while the Executive Suite, which is the highest of its offerings, features a living room and bed- room as well as fully equipped kitchenette among other dedicated amenities.

Dining/wining

The resort is quite heavy in the area of dining and wining, as it curates different experiences and tastes for the guests. Its all-day restaurant, manned by experienced blend of chefs, offers varieties, ranging from Nigerian dishes, local delicacies from Efik and other tribes, to continental dishes. Outdoor treats by the poolside are also curated on special occasions for the de- light of guests.

It has a variety of lounges and bars, both indoor and outdoor that cater for guests all-day and during festive and specials occasions, especially on request by guests marking milestone occasions. These include; Sky Lounge, Crystal Bar, Coffee Bar, Ecstasy Lounge and Pool Bar.

Wellness

It also offers a rich dose of wellness facilities and activities for guests to un- wind and keep up with their daily well- ness routines. Its elegantly styled and fully equipped gymnasium, with enriching technologically induced facilities, is topnotch.

It also features an outdoor Olympic-sized swimming pool, with spacious sit-out area and green area or garden, with seats, over- looking it. This section comes with a tranquil ambiance fit for lounging, especially during night fall when you want to catch up with your inner-self and refresh your soul.

Meetings

For event planners, the resort got you covered with its series of meeting rooms and locations for different occasions. All fittingly equipped, including its large conference hall.

Entertainment

It offers first class rated entertainment amenities and packages. Boasting an artistically styled Night Club, known as The Vortex With special packages at weekends.

Such as Ladies Night on Fridays, where ladies are offered free drinks; Karaoke night, which also holds at the poolside when requested by guests; and a live band on showpiece. Other special occasions include hosting of Syrian and Lebanese communities.

Other facilities/services

Other facilities and services on offer include; ample parking space, free high speed Wi-Fi, travel and tour advisory, air- port pick up, executive cab service, storage room and valet services.

