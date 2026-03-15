Aikpokpo-Martins’s Unnecessary Prosecution Of Kalu

It is no longer news that the ill-advised and ill-intention complaint lodged against the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Right Honourable Benjamin Okezie Kalu by a legal practitioner, John Aikpokpo-Martins at the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for sundry infractions of the Legal Practitioners Act and other statutes was dismissed as legally unmeritorious and untenable.

The Application alleged that the Deputy Speaker engaged in conduct unbecoming of a legal practitioner in connection with his admission to the Nigerian Bar (the Bar) in 2011.

Specifically, the application contended that: The Deputy Speaker made a false declaration on 23rd April 2010 in his Nigerian Law School registration form stating that he was not engaged and would not engage in employment or NYSC service during his Law School programme.

By virtue of section 2(3) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, 1993 (NYSC Act), a corps member must serve continuously for one year and not engage in other endeavours during that period; the alleged simultaneous participation in the NYSC programme and Law School necessarily implies that the Deputy Speaker did not meet the 70% attendance requirement prescribed by the Council of Legal Education (CLE) and, therefore, was not qualified to be called to the Bar;

the Deputy Speaker’s purported participation in NYSC programme during his Law School year constituted a breach of sections 13(1)(b), 13(3), and 13(4) of the NYSC Act, and that such alleged breaches call into question his fitness and character to have been admitted as a legal practitioner; and in the alternative, that the Deputy Speaker did not attend the Law School or did not meet the requisite attendance and qualification requirements and falsely declared that he was not engaged in NYSC during his Law School admission process.

The Applicant had contended that had the Nigerian Law School been aware of the alleged concurrent participation in the NYSC programme and attendance of the Law School, the Deputy Speaker would not have been admitted or certified for Call to the Bar. Therefore, the Deputy Speaker was, allegedly, fraudulently enrolled as a legal practitioner in Nigeria.

We shall consider the allegations seriatim, at end of which it wil become transparently clear that it was a sheer abuse of the regulatory process of the LPDC The charge of infamous conduct alleged was simply unsustainable, because all the acts complained of occurred before Mr. Kalu was called to the Nigerian Bar.

The statutory framework makes clear that the conduct must be that of a member of the legal profession and must arise in a professional respect.

The alleged simultaneous NYSC service and Law School attendance, as well as the declaration made in April 2010, all predate his Call to the Bar in September 2011. At the relevant time, the Deputy Speaker was a student not a legal practitioner.

The conduct alleged, which occurred prior to enrolment, cannot properly be characterised as professional misconduct within the meaning of the governing statute. On this basis alone, the allegation of infamous conduct before the LPDC was fundamentally defective. On the allegation of obtaining enrolment by fraud.

There is no statutory provision expressly prohibiting simultaneous NYSC service and Law School attendance. Enrolment as a legal practitioner depends on being duly called to the Bar and presenting a valid Call to Bar Certificate.

The Application did not allege that the Deputy Speaker forged or fabricated his Call to Bar Certificate. On the contrary, the Applicant expressly acknowledged that he was called to the Bar and even exhibited the Certificate.

There was therefore no direct challenge to the validity of the Call itself. In any event, the LPDC is legally incompetent to examine or determine any alleged impropriety associated with admission into or conduct of a student at the Law School.

The Call to the Bar and subsequent enrolment are official acts presumed to have been properly carried out by the Body of Benchers, pursuant to the LPA, unless clearly proven otherwise – the burden of demonstrating that a statutory requirement was not met which lay on the Applicant, but which he did not discharge.

Furthermore, the forum for this complaint is not the LPDC, given that the kernel of the Application relates to acts of the Deputy Speaker before he became a legal practitioner.

It is trite law that allegation of fraud, being criminal in nature, must be proved beyond reasonable doubt, in respect of which only a competent court of law can adjudicate upon The Applicant primarily accused the Deputy Speaker of two professional offences under the LPA: Infamous conduct in a professional respect; and obtaining enrolment by fraud.

The LPA allows for sanctions to be imposed for professional misconduct where “a person who is a member of the legal profession is judged by the [LPDC] to be guilty of infamous conduct in any professional respect”.

The wording of this provision immediately indicates that, for the LPDC to be to hear and determine the Application, it must relate to the capacity of the Deputy Speaker as a legal practitioner.

Furthermore, for the sanctions to be imposed in relation to this misconduct, the subject of the charge must be in respect of “a member of the legal profession,” and the conduct must be “infamous conduct in any professional respect” — that is, it must relate to the person’s conduct as a legal practitioner.

The LPDC has taken a similar view, in its finding in Soyemi v. Lawal that: “It is not enough the legal practitioner be guilty of infamous conduct only but must be conduct arising out of or pertaining to his profession.”.

The foundational difficulty for the Applicant was that every act he alleged against the Deputy Speaker — the simultaneous undertaking of the NYSC programme and Law School studies and the alleged misrepresentation made at the time of his LAW SCHOOL registration in April 2010 — occurred between March 2010 and September 2011, a period during which the Deputy Speaker was not a legal practitioner.

The Deputy Speaker was called to the Bar on 6 September 2011 and enrolled on 5 October 2011. The entirety of the conduct relied upon by the Applicant predates those events.