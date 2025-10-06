AIICO: We Remain Intentional About Delighting Our Customers

…receives outstanding insurance company award

AIICO Insurance Plc, a trailblazer in Nigeria’s insurance industry, has once again earned top honours as it clinched the coveted “Outstanding Insurance Company of the Year” award at the 2025 MARKETING EDGE Brands & Advertising Excellence Awards held in Lagos.

This recognition marks the third consecutive year that AIICO has been celebrated at the prestigious event, reinforcing its stature as a leading composite insurer that continues to define excellence in the marketplace.

In 2023, AIICO was named “Insurance Company of the Decade”, followed by another top industry honour in 2024, before emerging this year’s Outstanding Insurance Company of the Year. The organizers of the award noted that AIICO’s selection was based on its sterling performance and the remarkable positive impact it continues to make on the Nigerian financial services industry.

The company’s consistency in delivering value to customers, while driving innovation and service excellence, has positioned it as a brand of choice across generations. Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Segun Olalandu, Head of Marketing and Communications at AIICO Insurance Plc, expressed the company’s appreciation, saying: “We sincerely thank the organizers of the MARKETING EDGE Awards for consistently recognizing and honouring the AIICO brand over the years.

This recognition affirms our strength and relevance in the marketplace. At AIICO, we will not rest on our oars. We remain intentional about delighting our customers, meeting their needs, and surpassing their expectations with innovative solutions and superior service.